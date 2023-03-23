Job search firm Indeed announces laying off 15% of staff, says report2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 04:25 PM IST
As per details, the job search firm expects employment opening may decline to pre-pandemic levels of about 7.5 million or less in next 2-3 years.
Amid the layoff row, leading job search firm Indeed on 22 March announced that it would deduct around 2,200 jobs or roughly 15% of its total workforce at Indeed and Indeed Flex across teams, levels, regions and functions, reported Economic Times on Thursday.
