NEW DELHI : As the economy opens up in a phased manned in Unlock 2.0, hiring sentiment has picked up by 7% on an average in India, according to the TeamLease Employment Outlook Report released today.

The report shows that Bengaluru has the highest hiring sentiment of 21% in all major cities of India. In the city-wise trend list, Delhi comes second, followed by Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune.

According to the report, out of the 21 sectors analyzed barring for travel and hospitality all the other sectors, though in varying degrees are positive about hiring. Sector-wise trends shows that the intent to hire is the best in healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, followed by educational services, agriculture and agrochemicals, FMCG, IT, power and energy.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services, said the pandemic has actually made corporates to re-look, re-structure and re-align their businesses and it is taking a hit on the hiring sentiments.

"Today, organizations are increasingly becoming conscious of the fixed costs and that is one of the major reasons for the slow uptick in the employment sentiment by the mid and small businesses. Though it may take a quarter or more, these businesses will also definitely pick up bringing about a marginal improvement in the overall employment scenario," she said.

Further, as more and more companies are looking for talent who can steer ships out of troubled waters, the demand for senior level is also witnessing a growth in sentiment.

