Jobs: Despite Covid-19, IIT Delhi breaks its own record in campus placements

NEW DELHI : Breaking its own record of previous years amid Covid-19, job offers for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi students saw an uptick of 4% this year. As several companies rescinded their offers due to an economic slowdown triggered by the outbreak of Covid-19, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive which saw 100 new job offers.

"IIT Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4 per cent. Approximately, 85.6 pc undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed," said S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi, said.

He said the remaining students explored for other options like higher studies, research, civil services examination, start-ups or have got jobs through their own contacts and efforts.

According to the officials, over 1,100 offers, including multiple pre-placement ones, were made to the institute's graduating students from various national and international organisations.

"Over 430 organisations had registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-2020 offering more than 600 job profiles. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode and around 100 students bagged job offers during this online phase as well," Dharmaja added.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had in April asked all the directors of IIT to conduct special placement drive for students affected by the cancelled job offers in the wake of the pandemic.