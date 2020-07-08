NEW DELHI : With the relaxation of coronavirus -induced lockdown norms under 'Unlock 1.0' last month, hiring activities jumped by 33% in June, according to a survey by job portal Naukri.com.

"While the YoY hiring is still impacted leading to a decline of 44% in June’ 20, key industries such as IT, BPO/ITES, FMCG and Accounting have seen significant uptick in hiring this month as compared to the last two months. We, at Naukri, are hopeful that the hiring activity will bounce back in the coming months," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for June 2020 marks an improvement of 33% in hiring activity as compared to May 2020. However, when looked at year-on-year (YoY) developments, the hiring activity is still down by 44% in June 2020 when compared to June 2019.

Key sectors like FMCG (58%), Accounting (53%), BPO/ITES (48%), IT-Hardware (37%) and IT-Software (19%) drove the surge in job market. In addition, functional roles in Education/Teaching (49%), Pharma/Biotech (36%) and Sales/Business Development (33%) also saw an uptick.

Hiring in hospitality, retail and auto sectors has been the most impacted due to the lockdown.

On a year-on-year basis, recruitment activity across all cities saw a double-digit dip during June. Recruitment in Mumbai decreased by 56%, in Delhi 54%, Chennai 52%, Bengaluru 46% and Hyderabad 45%, according to the report.

