Jobs: Hiring improved by 33% in June as compared to May, says Naukri survey

"While the YoY hiring is still impacted leading to a decline of 44% in June’ 20, key industries such as IT, BPO/ITES, FMCG and Accounting have seen significant uptick in hiring this month as compared to the last two months. We, at Naukri, are hopeful that the hiring activity will bounce back in the coming months," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said.