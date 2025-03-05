Belgium’s John Cockerill eyes India’s nuclear expansion, cooling market
- As India pushes to expand its nuclear power capacity, John Cockerill is looking to supply key equipment and services while also scaling up its cooling tower business through its subsidiary, John Cockerill Hamon.
NEW DELHI : As India ramps up efforts to expand its nuclear power capacity, Belgium-headquartered engineering firm John Cockerill is positioning itself to supply key services and equipment for upcoming projects, chief executive Francois Michel said in an interview.