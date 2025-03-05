Belgium’s John Cockerill eyes India’s nuclear expansion, cooling market

Vivek Bhide, regional president of John Cockerill India, noted the company is working to accelerate the project’s timeline. “We’ve already been selected under the SIGHT scheme for electrolyzer production, and a condition of that is, we need to start assembling the electrolysis next year, and so the first gigawatt capacity assembly line will be established in Kakinada. So that we meet the timeline, we have an internal target, which is much more aggressive."