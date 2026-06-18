Johnnie Walker maker faces axe as 'drastic Dave' orders cost-cutting blitz: Report

Johnnie Walker maker Diageo's newly appointed chief executive, Dave Lewis, has reportedly instructed senior executives to identify cost-saving measures, including potential reductions in headcount, as he begins a broader restructuring of the global spirits company.

According to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday, Mr Lewis has asked executives across the organisation to cut costs as the company seeks to address operational challenges and improve performance. The report cited people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Mr Lewis, who earned the nickname "Drastic Dave" during his previous leadership roles at Tesco and Unilever due to his aggressive cost-cutting strategies, has reportedly assigned cost-reduction targets to members of Diageo's executive committee. Rather than specifying a fixed number of jobs to be eliminated, executives have been tasked with meeting savings goals, the report said.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to beat the heat during peak summer hours

Internal Announcement Expected Soon The Financial Times report added that details regarding the scale of potential job losses could be communicated internally as early as next week.

The reported restructuring effort comes at a critical time for Diageo, one of the world's largest alcoholic beverages companies, whose portfolio includes globally recognised brands such as Johnnie Walker, Reuters reported.

Responding to Reuters in an emailed statement, Diageo did not directly comment on the reported job cuts but reiterated plans it had previously outlined earlier this year.

Advertisement

"In February, we shared our intention to redesign our operating model to improve competitiveness and deliver sustainable returns," the company said.

Diageo also noted that investors would receive an update on the initiative during its Capital Markets Day scheduled for August 6.

Also Read | L’Oréal acquires majority stake in Innovist

Focus On Improving Competitiveness The leadership changes and restructuring efforts come as Diageo attempts to address weaker demand in several markets.

Last month, Mr Lewis said the company had already begun taking steps to tackle sluggish sales in North America, its largest market. He described the region as Diageo's "biggest challenge" and said the company had introduced measures aimed at improving performance.

Among those measures were price reductions on selected tequila brands, including Casamigos, as the company seeks to attract consumers and strengthen sales momentum.

Advertisement

North America Remains Key Challenge Mr Lewis also said Diageo had undertaken "fundamental" work to improve its competitiveness globally, signalling a broader effort to strengthen the business beyond North America.

The reported cost-cutting programme is expected to form part of that wider strategy as the company looks to streamline operations, improve efficiency and position itself for long-term growth.

While the exact scale of any workforce reductions remains unclear, investors and employees are likely to watch closely for further details in the coming weeks, particularly ahead of Diageo's August investor presentation.

The company has yet to announce any formal restructuring measures beyond its previously stated plans to redesign its operating model.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.