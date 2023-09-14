Johnson & Johnson drops 130-year old script logo1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Johnson & Johnson, the New Jersey–based health care giant, Thursday said it has replaced its 130 years well-known script logo with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices
Johnson & Johnson, the New Jersey–based health care giant, Thursday said it has replaced its 130 years well-known script logo with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message