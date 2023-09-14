Johnson & Johnson drops 130-year old script logo

Johnson & Johnson, the New Jersey–based health care giant, Thursday said it has replaced its 130 years well-known script logo with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices

The original script used since 1887— based on co-founder James Wood Johnson's signature — will still be seen for now on consumer products like baby shampoo from Kenvue, a new company recently spun off from J&J. The signature logo was “one of the longest-used company emblems in the world," J&J declared in a 2017 website post.

"To bring attention to our focus on innovative medicine and medical technology, we updated our corporate branding with a more modern logo and brighter red, keeping the iconic ampersand," company CEO Joaquin Duato said in a post on LinkedIn.

The change is meant to call attention to J&J’s focus on innovative medicine and medtech, he added.

The new look, which includes a different shade of red, aims to recognize J&J’s shift into a “pure play health care company," AP quoted Vanessa Broadhurst, a company executive vice president as saying.

The company also said it will relabel its Janssen pharmaceutical business as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. Its medical devices and technology segment will be called Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

Noted marketing consultant Laura Ries said many children no longer learn to write cursive in school. People may recognize the signature, but they weren’t necessarily reading it. The new logo, she said, is easier to process.

“Because it’s easier, it almost even draws your attention to it," Ries, who wasn't involved in the logo change, was reported as saying.

Ries also noted people likely identified the script logo more with the Kenvue products they see on drugstore shelves, such as Band-Aids, Listerine and Tylenol.

“Everyone washed their baby with Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo," she said.

A Kenvue spokesperson said the J&J branding on products like Band Aids will gradually be removed.

The signature logo also could be found on bottles of the company's now-discontinued talcum-based baby powder, which generated lawsuits alleging that it caused cancer. J&J has insisted that the powder was safe.