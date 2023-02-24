Johnson & Johnson India’s Stayfree signs actor Kiara Advani for new ad campaign
The actor is seen representing the everyday hustle and the ‘can-do’ spirit of women entrepreneurs who are confident with ambitions, who need day-long protection and comfort
Healthcare product company Johnson & Johnson India-owned Stayfree, a menstrual hygiene brand, has signed Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. She will be the face of its latest campaign for its ‘Secure XL’ pads.
