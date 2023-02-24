Johnson & Johnson India’s Stayfree signs actor Kiara Advani for new ad campaign

Advani said, “I am proud to be a part of this empowering campaign that celebrates the can-do spirit of young women."Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and essential health, business unit head at the company’s consumer health said, “The company has always celebrated the spirit and strength of young women. With this campaign ‘Din Tumhare Saath Chalega’, the brand empowers women to fulfil their dreams and aspirations by leading life on their terms, so their day marches to their beat. We are delighted to onboard Kiara Advani as part of the family. She represents the aspirational young women of today’s generation. Through our association with Kiara Advani, we aim to accelerate the brand’s mission of empowering women to seize every moment, pursue their dreams, and not miss out on any opportunity, even during their period."Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer of DDB Mudra Group, said, “We’ve all heard the adage - too much to do, too little time. There’s no generation that’s felt it more than the youth of today. This brand believes that every girl should have total control over their time and what they want to do with it, even when she’s on her period. In her we have the perfect person to deliver this message. She too does it all and is someone that girls of today look up to."

