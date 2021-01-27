Johnson & Johnson is a picture of health, even before vaccine news

Johnson & Johnson is a picture of health, even before vaccine news1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
Johnson & Johnson’s underlying business looks as strong as ever as it awaits late-stage Covid-19 vaccine data expected next week
Johnson & Johnson stock hasn’t yet caught the eyes of Reddit day traders. But the business outlook for the health-care giant is as bright as ever.
The company said Tuesday that it expects to book between $88.8 billion and $90 billion in 2021 sales, after adjusting for acquisitions, divestitures and foreign-exchange effects. That is good for a growth rate of about 8% from last year. Johnson & Johnson also expects adjusted earnings of about $9.50 a share, which would be nearly 20% growth. Shares rallied in morning trading.
