Home >Companies >News >Johnson & Johnson is a picture of health, even before vaccine news
File Photo: Johnson & Johnson ended the year with $10 billion in net debt on its books, or half the free cash flow generated in 2020

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Charley Grant , The Wall Street Journal

Johnson & Johnson’s underlying business looks as strong as ever as it awaits late-stage Covid-19 vaccine data expected next week

Johnson & Johnson stock hasn’t yet caught the eyes of Reddit day traders. But the business outlook for the health-care giant is as bright as ever.

The company said Tuesday that it expects to book between $88.8 billion and $90 billion in 2021 sales, after adjusting for acquisitions, divestitures and foreign-exchange effects. That is good for a growth rate of about 8% from last year. Johnson & Johnson also expects adjusted earnings of about $9.50 a share, which would be nearly 20% growth. Shares rallied in morning trading.

