Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies
US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up into two entities, turning its consumer health arm into a separate company.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating "two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation."

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

