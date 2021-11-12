J&J said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating ‘two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation’
US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up into two entities, turning its consumer health arm into a separate company.
