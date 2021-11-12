Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

This file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg.
1 min read . 05:39 PM IST AFP

  • J&J said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating ‘two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up into two entities, turning its consumer health arm into a separate company.

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up into two entities, turning its consumer health arm into a separate company.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating "two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation."

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating "two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tarsons Products IPO Opens Next Week. Things to Know Be ...

Future told to halt asset sale process

Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!