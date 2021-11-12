Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up into two entities, turning its consumer health arm into a separate company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up into two entities, turning its consumer health arm into a separate company.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating "two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating "two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.