US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has moved an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) seeking permission to conduct a study of the COVID-19 single shot Janssen vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12 – 17 years.

Johnson & Johnson has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12-17 years," news agency ANI tweeted.

 

The single-shot vaccine, developed by J&J shown to be 85 per cent efficacy in preventing severe disease in Phase 3 human clinical trials.

Earlier in August, J&J informed had pplied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen in India.

The pharma company's statement read, "The EUA submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 clinical trial ENSEMBLE, which demonstrated our single-shot vaccine was 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination."

