Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU
File Photo: It is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to seek approval in the EU

Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU

1 min read . 12:46 AM IST PTI

Preliminary results from a large trial in the US, Latin America and South Africa suggested J&J's vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency says it has received a request from Johnson & Johnson for its one-shot coronavirus vaccine to be authorised.

The European Medicines Agency says it has received a request from Johnson & Johnson for its one-shot coronavirus vaccine to be authorised.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Amsterdam-based medicines regulator for the European Union said it could issue an opinion by the middle of March provided that company “data on the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality are sufficiently comprehensive."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a statement on Tuesday, the Amsterdam-based medicines regulator for the European Union said it could issue an opinion by the middle of March provided that company “data on the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality are sufficiently comprehensive."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to seek approval in the EU, after earlier shots made by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca were all given the green light. But unlike those vaccines, the J&J vaccine requires only a single dose.

Preliminary results from a large trial in the US, Latin America and South Africa suggested J&J's vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19. The shot is also being vetted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whose expert panel will meet on February 26 to publicly debate the vaccine's data. (AP) RS RS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.