Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly ₹52,700 crore after lawsuits linked baby powder to ovarian cancer

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Inc will pay around $5.5 billion ( ₹52,668 crore) to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits in the US that alleged the companies' baby powder and other talc products caused ovarian cancer.

J&J has maintained that its talc-based products do not cause cancer and that it has marketed its baby powder appropriately for more than a century. Erik Haas, the firm's Vice President of Litigation, described the allegations as "meritless" and said the company wanted to settle the cases to resolve the matter finally, the BBC reported.

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Haas said in a statement that the company believes it would have "ultimately prevailed with further litigation", noting that it has succeeded in most of the cases heard in court so far.

‘An efficient conclusion’ He said the proposed resolution would "allow the company to put this matter behind it" and enable J&J to "remain focused on its mission to develop medicines and devices that save lives".

The deal would bring to a close 15 years of litigation, with the drugmaker saying the proposed resolution represents "an efficient conclusion" to the lawsuits.

Also Read | Johnson & Johnson files third bankruptcy case seeking to end talc lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson discontinued its talc-based baby powder globally in 2023. The company also made three unsuccessful attempts to use bankruptcy proceedings to secure a settlement covering tens of thousands of lawsuits.

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What is Talc? Talc is a naturally occurring mineral composed of magnesium, silicon, oxygen and hydrogen. Known for its soft, soapy texture, it has long been a key ingredient in baby powder.

Johnson & Johnson has faced thousands of lawsuits from consumers and their families, who allege that its talc-based products caused cancer after being contaminated with asbestos.

Also Read | J&J, Kenvue sued by Texas weeks after Trump claimed Tylenol causes autism

Talc is extracted from the earth and is often found in rock formations close to asbestos deposits. Asbestos is a recognised carcinogen that has been linked to several forms of cancer.

In October, a California jury ordered J&J to pay $966 million to the family of a woman who alleged that decades of using the company's baby powder caused her cancer. The award marked the largest verdict in the litigation involving an individual plaintiff.

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In a statement published on the company's website, Erik Haas had said, "While we are confident the company would have ultimately prevailed with further litigation, as it has in the vast majority of cases tried to date, this resolution allows the company to put this matter behind it and remain focused on its mission to develop medicines and devices that save lives."

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.