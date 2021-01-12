Johnson & Johnson to submit trial data of single-dose covid vaccine this month

Johnson & Johnson to submit trial data of single-dose covid vaccine this month1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 10:07 AM IST
If the data show the one-dose vaccine to be safe and effective, J&J will approach U.S. regulators for an emergency use authorization in February, and ‘other health regulatory applications around the world will be made in parallel’
Johnson & Johnson’s preliminary data from the South African arm of a phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial will be ready for submission to U.S. regulators by Jan. 21, according to the head of the country’s Medical Research Council.
The timing ties in with the U.S. drug giant’s statement that interim data from the late-stage trial it is conducting in a number of countries is expected by the end of this month. If the data show the one-dose vaccine to be safe and effective, J&J will approach U.S. regulators for an emergency use authorization in February, and “other health regulatory applications around the world will be made in parallel," according to the company.
More blue-chip companies halt political donations after capitol riot by trump supporters4 min read . 11:10 AM IST
CIO scramble to equip remote workers sparked best PC growth rate in decade3 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Signal, Telegram downloads in India up by nearly 4 mn since WhatsApp ToS change2 min read . 10:53 AM IST
Johnson & Johnson to submit trial data of single-dose covid vaccine this month1 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India
Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser to the U.S. Operation Warp Speed program, has said the emergency clearance could be granted by U.S. regulators by early February.
J&J is one of four vaccine developers running late-stage trials in South Africa. Business Day, a Johannesburg-based newspaper, reported the planned timing of the data submission earlier. It was confirmed by Glenda Gray, president of the research council and co-chair of the local study.
J&J has signed an agreement under which Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. will manufacture 300 million doses a year in South Africa if the vaccine is approved.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.