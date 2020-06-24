Home >Companies >News >Johnson & Johnson told to pay $2.1 billion over cancer-causing talc powder
A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, US. (REUTERS)
A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, US. (REUTERS)

Johnson & Johnson told to pay $2.1 billion over cancer-causing talc powder

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 02:56 PM IST AFP

  • US court verdict states that a talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson causes ovarian cancer, product discontinued in US and Canada.
  • A spokesperson of the company said they would appeal the decision in the Supreme court of Missouri.

A US court has upheld a verdict that a talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson caused ovarian cancer and ordered the pharmaceutical giant to pay $2.1 billion in damages.

The decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals cut more than half of the $4.4 billion that a jury had awarded 22 people in 2018. The court agreed that some of the plaintiffs should not have been included in the case as they were from outside the state.

However, tuesday's decision upheld the awarding of damages for the company "knowingly selling products that contained asbestos to consumers."

"Because defendants are large, multi-billion-dollar corporations, we believe a large amount of punitive damages is necessary to have an effect in this case," the judgement said.

"It is impossible to place monetary value on the physical, mental and emotional anguish plaintiffs suffered because of their injury caused by defendants."

A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson said the company would appeal the decision in the Supreme Court of Missouri, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Johnson & Johnson has faced thousands of lawsuits across the United States alleging it failed to warn consumers of the risk of cancer from asbestos in its talc-based products.

In 2019, a California jury became the latest to award millions in damages to a plaintiff who said the company's baby powder had given her terminal cancer.

The firm announced last month that it was discontinuing production of its talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada, partly due to the "constant barrage of litigation advertising" over the product.

It will continue to sell the product in the rest of the world, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Of the 40 or so cases that have been decided so far, Johnson & Johnson says it had emerged victorious in 35 of them.Photo:Reuters

Opinion| Science favours Johnson & Johnson in talcum powder lawsuits

5 min read . 27 Dec 2018
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (Mint)

Infosys says class action lawsuit filed against it in US court dismissed

1 min read . 22 May 2020
Sonam Wangchuck's video titled, 'China Ko Jawaab Part 3 | A Tribute to Martyrs of Galwan Valley,' was released Thursday

Boycotting China is like curing cancer: Sonam Wangchuk on Galwan Valley clash

2 min read . 19 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout