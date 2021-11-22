NEW DELHI: Join Ventures, which houses D2C (direct to consumer) brands like gifting company IGP in its portfolio, has announced its foray into food business, with the launch of a D2C brand, Masqa. The company will start with an investment of about $7 million within the next 18 months and will hire about 100 employees across India for this.

The D2C food brand will work on premium gourmet experiences with curated food products like sweets, patisserie, and chocolates. The company aims to target the rising affluent Indian households and capture a sizable chunk of the ready-to-eat market with premium, indulgent food offerings

Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO, Join Ventures and Masqa, said, “Consumers across the world shopped for over 100 tonnes of indulgent foods from us. Food is a strong growth area for Join Ventures and we are looking at giving a full stack D2C experience," he said.

According to financial services consultancy Avendus, the D2C food and beverage market stood at $5.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 40% to touch $15 billion by 2025. It added, India is one of the largest retail markets in the world, projected to surpass $1.7 trillion by 2025.

India added 80 million online shoppers in the last three years to reach 130 million. The reports emphasises that the e-tail market in India will lead the shift to organised retail in the next five years,

While the macro tailwinds have set the stage well for D2C brands in India, COVID-19 has accelerated online adoption amid temporary closure of retail stores and growing wariness for public places. In this backdrop, online spending in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35%+ to $200 billion over the next five years from $39 billion in 2019, supported by internet and payment infrastructure developments.

Join Ventures said it has a base of about 100 million visitors across 100 countries across its portfolio brands like IGP, Interflora India, and IGPforBusiness.

