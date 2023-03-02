Joining the layoff trend, General Motors sacks hundreds of employees to reduce cost
Joining other tech firms who are cutting their work force, General Motors made performance related job-cuts. The layoff is reported to affect around 500 employees of the company
In an effort to boost profits and reduce its headcounts, General Motors has joined the bandwagon of job cuts. The automaker is making some performance-related job cuts among its salaried employees and executives. The job cut is expected to affect a small faction of the company's workforce, stated GM.
