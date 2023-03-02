Notably, the job cut has come at a time, when the company CEO announced a month ago that they won't be doing any job cuts in the near time. General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra said during an earning call that the company is planning to cut on its costing and save around $2 billion over the next two years. To do so, the company will strive to reduce complexity in all four products and reduce corporate overhead expenses across board. He also ensured that the company is not planning any layoff.