Jovees Herbal signs Parineeti Chopra as brand ambassador

Jovees Herbal signs Parineeti Chopra as brand ambassador1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
The ad is written and conceptualized by Puneet Chadha and Devaiah Bopanna, ex-senior writers at AIB and conceptualizers of the CRED advertisement
Jovees Herbal Care India Limited, which runs personal care company Jovees Herbal has released a new 360 degrees campaign with a television commercial featuring actress Parineeti Chopra.
The ad features the actress showcasing the brand’s range of face washes. This new campaign will also be extended to the outdoor, OTT, print, and digital media. The 20-second ad is written and conceptualised by Puneet Chadha and Devaiah Bopanna, ex-senior writers at AIB who had conceptualized the CRED advertisement.The ad begins with the actress stuck in a desert, thirsty and dehydrated. She then comes across two people who are also in the desert and asks them for some water.
As soon as she gets the water, she uses it to wash her face with the face wash rather than to quench her thirst. The camera zooms out to reveal her entire face, which looks radiant and refreshed. This humorously exemplifies how essential the product is to her.
Parineeti Chopra said, “I am very particular about using natural and herbal products on my skin, and this is a brand that I identify with. The products have always worked wonders for my skin, and I am glad to be associated with them."
*Rakhi Ahuja, CEO of the company said, “Parineeti is a fabulous actress and an incredible role model. Her natural beauty and fresh face make her the perfect choice to represent Jovees Herbal’s commitment to providing only the best to its customers. Moreover, her personality truly resonates with the brand, as her compassion towards marine life aligns with the cruelty-free nature of our brand.
"Ujjawal and Yuvraj Ahuja, directors of the firm added, “Parineeti has always been an advocate of natural and herbal products and we are thrilled to have her on board as our brand ambassador. With her strong following and influence, we are confident that she will help us reach a wider audience and strengthen our position as a leading player in the herbal skin & haircare market. We are aiming to increase our retail presence by 3x with the help of this campaign."
For this, the company will increase its marketing budget by 4x and it will allow the company to reach a wider audience through TV and other advertising channels. This campaign will allow the brand to reach a larger online and offline audience. The company also intends to further expand its presence in the international market.
The brand is currently present in Sri Lanka, Middle East, France, Malaysia, Mauritius, and other countries, they said.According to Allied Market Research, the India skin care products market size was valued at $2,478.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,033.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5%.