Kolkata-based RSH Global-owned Joy Personal Care, a skincare brand, has announced Bollywood actress Disha Patani as an ambassador for its sunscreen category in India. The campaign introducing Patani and the new product range also went live across its digital and social media platforms. As a part of the campaign, a television commercial with Patani will also be rolled out in the coming month during the men’s T20 cricket league.

The digital video content released this week will be on its YouTube and social media channels, emphasizing the advantages of using Joy’s latest sunscreen, which not only offers superior protection from damaging rays but also maintains the skin’s health.

Sunil Agarwal, chairman of RSH Global, said, “By further strengthening our sunscreen category, we aim to consolidate our position in the Indian personal care market, providing high-quality sun protection products that are both effective and affordable."

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer of the firm, said, “We are happy to have Disha Patani as the new face of our sunscreen range. Her energy and enthusiasm will be the perfect partner to help us create an engaging campaign that will bring our advanced sunscreen range to life."

Disha Patani said, “I’m thrilled to be joining their family. Protecting our skin from the sun’s harmful rays is essential, and Joy’s natural sunscreen products are the perfect choice. Their broad range of sun protection products caters to all skin types, making sure everyone can find the perfect product for their needs. I’m confident that with its sunscreen product range, everyone can remain safe and enjoy the sun."

