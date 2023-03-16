Joy personal care appoints Disha Patani as brand ambassador

Kolkata-based RSH Global-owned Joy Personal Care, a skincare brand, has announced Bollywood actress Disha Patani as an ambassador for its sunscreen category in India. The campaign introducing Patani and the new product range also went live across its digital and social media platforms. As a part of the campaign, a television commercial with Patani will also be rolled out in the coming month during the men’s T20 cricket league.

