JP Chalasani appointed as the new Suzlon CEO, after Ashwani Kumar's resignation2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Suzlon board appoints J P Chalasani as Chief Executive Officer after the resignation of its current CEO Ashwani Kumar, that came into effect on Wednesday
After the resignation of Ashwani Kumar as the CEO of the clean energy solution provider Suzlon Energy, JP Chalasani became the new chief of the company on Wednesday. Ashwini Kumar resigned from the post due to personal reasons, said the company in its stock filings.
