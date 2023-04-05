After the resignation of Ashwani Kumar as the CEO of the clean energy solution provider Suzlon Energy, JP Chalasani became the new chief of the company on Wednesday. Ashwini Kumar resigned from the post due to personal reasons, said the company in its stock filings.

The announcement of the the successor of the CEO position of the company was held after the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday. The board approved the appointment of JP Chalasani as the CEO with immediate effect. J P Chalasani was at key managerial positions of the company for a very long time. He had been the Group CEO of Suzlon Energy for the period from April 2016 to to July 2020.

The company shares were trading 0.25 per cent lower at ₹8.07 per share during intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday.

In 40 years of experience, Chalasani worked in companies like Reliance and NTPC

Chalasani managed the Group CEO position at Suzlon between April 2016 to July 2020. Even after that, he continued to lead the company as Strategic Advisor to the Suzlon Group. In 40 years of carreer, Chalasani has worked in companies like Lloyd, Reliance, NTPC, etc. He has a vast experience in the public and private sector across the entire gamut of the power sector.

During his 18 years of tenure in the Reliance group, he worked in a number of assignments for the group and also brought major changes in its functioning at different levels. J P Chalasani joined the Reliance Group (undivided) as a Vice President in 1995. In 2003, he was appointed to the Board of Reliance Infrastructure as Director Business Development along with Anil Ambani. Chalasani started working for the ADAG group after the demerger of the Reliance Group.

He took the position of the CEO of Reliance Power in March 2008, after it completed its big initial public offer. Chalasani was one of the initial members of the team of Reliance power who started as a bunch of people and expanded the Reliance arm to a 30,000 MW company in 2013.

Before Reliance, he had handled various roles and capacities at NTPC for 15 years. During his tenure, he had also worked as the Special Technical Assistant to the Chairman and Managing Director.

Before joining Suzlon energy, Chalasani was the Group CEO and MD of Punj Lloyd since January 2014, where he used to handle energy, infrastructure and defence business worth ₹$1.8 billion for the group at global level.