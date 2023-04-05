JP Chalasani appointed as the new Suzlon CEO, after Ashwani Kumar's resignation

The announcement of the the successor of the CEO position of the company was held after the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday. The board approved the appointment of JP Chalasani as the CEO with immediate effect. J P Chalasani was at key managerial positions of the company for a very long time. He had been the Group CEO of Suzlon Energy for the period from April 2016 to to July 2020.

