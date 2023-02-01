J.P. Morgan Asset Management adds $500 million of southern timberland
- The deal is Wall Street’s latest wager that forests will be valued for more than wood products
J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s timber-investing arm has acquired about 250,000 acres in the Southern pine belt for more than $500 million, Wall Street’s latest big woodlands purchase made with an eye toward carbon markets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×