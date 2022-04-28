JP Morgan, Avendus Q1’s top M&A advisers in APAC

The report, titled Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2022, also said the deal value for the region jumped 38% from $126.8 billion in Q1CY21 to $175 billion in Q1CY22. “Avendus Capital was the only firm that managed to advise on double-digit deal volume in Q1CY22. However, it lagged in terms of value...due to its involvement in relatively low-value transactions," said Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst, GlobalData.

