JP Morgan, Avendus Q1's top M&A advisers in APAC
MUMBAI : JP Morgan and Avendus Capital emerged as the top merger and acquisition (M&A) financial advisers in the Asia-Pacific for the March quarter in terms of value and volume, respectively, according to data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData. JP Morgan advised on four deals worth $9.3 billion, the highest among all financial advisers, while Avendus Capital led in volume terms with 12 deals worth $1.2 billion, the report added.
Furthermore, an analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database showed that 1,904 M&A deals were announced in Asia-Pacific in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1CY22).
The report, titled Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2022, also said the deal value for the region jumped 38% from $126.8 billion in Q1CY21 to $175 billion in Q1CY22. “Avendus Capital was the only firm that managed to advise on double-digit deal volume in Q1CY22. However, it lagged in terms of value...due to its involvement in relatively low-value transactions," said Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst, GlobalData.
“Similarly, despite leading by value, JP Morgan did not feature among top 10 advisers by volume. However, the company managed to top by value due to its involvement in high-value transactions. While the average size of deals JP Morgan advised stood at $2.3 billion, it was only $102 million for Avendus Capital," Bose added.
According to GlobalData, Goldman Sachs was at the second spot in value terms with seven deals worth $8.8 billion, followed by Credit Suisse with four transactions worth $7 billion; UBS advised eight deals amounting to $4.8 billion and Morgan Stanley eight deals worth $3.8 billion.
Ernst & Young with nine deals worth $2.5 billion was at the second position in terms of volume, followed by UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs, the report added.
However, total M&A deal value fell 43% in Asia-Pacific in Q1CY22 compared with Q1CY21. JP Morgan reported a year-on-year fall of over 36% in deal value in Q1CY22, while Credit Suisse, which topped the M&A financial advisers list in Q1CY21, reported a fall of almost 67% in terms of deal value in the March quarter.
The sharp drop in M&A deal value comes at a time global financial markets have corrected due to rising inflation, tightening of global liquidity and geopolitical tensions with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.