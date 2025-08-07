JP Morgan, Commerzbank and ING to Support European Defense Bank

(Bloomberg) -- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Commerzbank AG and ING Group NV have given their backing to a new Europe-wide bank designed to boost security spending across the region, according to the development group guiding its creation.

The banking heavyweights are among the largest finance firms to endorse the Defense, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), which is hoping to raise £100 billion ($132.9 billion) to turbocharge rearmament and counter threats, development group chief executive Rob Murray said Thursday.

The idea is to allow European nations to rapidly invest in defense procurement without causing soaring government debt, at a time when US President Donald Trump has threatened to curtail military support to the continent.

The bank hopes to address systemic problems in defense financing, particularly among smaller companies, which struggle to secure the credit needed to produce critical components. The DSRB would provide guarantees for commercial banks to unlock credit for suppliers. It would also issue bonds backed by an AAA rating, which would lower state borrowing costs.

“We’re trying to get armaments into our nation’s inventories as quickly as possible, such that we can deter, at least from a European perspective, Russia, and from an Indo-Pacific perspective, China,” Murray, the former head of innovation at NATO, said in an interview.

RBC Capital Markets and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg are also endorsing the initiative, which will be internationally governed. Other advisers to the DSRB development group include Stuart Peach, former chairman of the NATO Military Committee, and John Cummins, former chief executive officer of Aviva Capital Partners.

The bank will be another tool for nations to leverage, Murray said. If each country in NATO follows through with spending 5% of their GDP on defense, it would result in an extra $1.9 trillion in spending, he said. “The question is, how do we finance that?”

An example of a project that could benefit from the bank is the Global Combat Air Programme, a tie-up between the UK, Italy and Japan that aims to produce a next-generation stealth aircraft by 2035.

If those countries were shareholders in the bank, they could secure multiyear financing without being tied to the funding cycle of government defense departments.

“The companies can do their capex and actually get on and start building,” Murray said.

The bank in September will launch working groups with the finance firms, who are operating on a no-fee basis, Murray said. Their main focus will be areas including designing the bank’s capital structure, advising on investor engagement and ratings advisory.

