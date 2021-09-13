MUMBAI: J.P. Morgan on Monday launched its new campus in Hyderabad, and said it was part of its commitment to invest in its people and infrastructure to provide world-class, high-performance, technology-focused work environments for its employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm with assets worth $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide.

The 822,000 square feet campus located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City, is one of JPMorgan Chase’s key campuses globally and its largest in Asia Pacific. It will consolidate the global financial services firm’s presence in Hyderabad for employees across technology, risk, operations and support services, it said in a statement.

“Hyderabad is a key financial and technology hub for J.P. Morgan and an integral part of our growth story in India. The new, integrated campus is a strong testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients’ needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees, as well as tap the incredible talent pool that the city offers," said Daniel Wilkening, chief administrative officer, (commercial banking and head of global services), JPMorgan Chase.

As per the statement, the campus has been built to create a healthier and safer workplace and includes active wellness zones, dedicated relaxation and reflection zones, a crèche as well as a fully equipped medical centre.

“The campus brings to life our one campus, one community vision and is built on the pillars of well-being, sustainability and collaboration. Every decision made regarding its design and construction prioritizes the needs of our employees, as well as how the work-place environment will continue to evolve in the future," said Deepak Mangla, chief executive (corporate centers, India and Philippines), JPMorgan Chase.

