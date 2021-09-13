JP Morgan launches new campus in Hyderabad

“Hyderabad is a key financial and technology hub for J.P. Morgan and an integral part of our growth story in India. The new, integrated campus is a strong testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients’ needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees, as well as tap the incredible talent pool that the city offers," said Daniel Wilkening, chief administrative officer, (commercial banking and head of global services), JPMorgan Chase.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}