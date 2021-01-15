OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >JP Morgan profit jumps on trading, investment banking strength
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JP Morgan profit jumps on trading, investment banking strength

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 05:44 PM IST Reuters

  • Net income rose to $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier
  • JPMorgan's profit was boosted by lower loss provisions, while revenue from capital markets and investment banking also propped up its numbers

JP Morgan Chase & Co reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as strength in trading and investment banking offset the drag of low borrowing rates on interest income at the largest US bank's lending business.

Net income rose to $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% to $30.2 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The big US lenders spent 2020 grappling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting aside billions to cover expected loan losses. Analysts are expecting a rebound in their profits in 2021.

In the fourth quarter, JPMorgan's profit was boosted by lower loss provisions, while revenue from capital markets and investment banking also propped up its numbers.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo are expected to report results later on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout