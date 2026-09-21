JP Morgan’s new India chief Rahul Badhwar aims for top spot in wholesale banking

Fresh into his role leading the India business of JP Morgan, the world’s largest bank, Rahul Badhwar wants the unit to rank at the top in the world’s sixth-largest economy. Badhwar, who joined as senior country officer in July, said in his first interview that JP Morgan can outpace rivals as a wholesale bank in India.
“It's not just revenues. It's the number of clients we bank, our share of wallet, do they trust us? Are we the employer of choice? Are we able to retain talent? Are we able to grow talent? It's about how our regulators see us,” said Badhwar, who spent three decades at HSBC before joining JP Morgan.