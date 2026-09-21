JP Morgan’s new India chief Rahul Badhwar aims for top spot in wholesale banking

Fresh into his role leading the India business of JP Morgan, the world’s largest bank, Rahul Badhwar wants the unit to rank at the top in the world’s sixth-largest economy. Badhwar, who joined as senior country officer in July, said in his first interview that JP Morgan can outpace rivals as a wholesale bank in India.
Fresh into his role leading the India business of JP Morgan, the world’s largest bank, Rahul Badhwar wants the unit to rank at the top in the world’s sixth-largest economy. Badhwar, who joined as senior country officer in July, said in his first interview that JP Morgan can outpace rivals as a wholesale bank in India.
“It's not just revenues. It's the number of clients we bank, our share of wallet, do they trust us? Are we the employer of choice? Are we able to retain talent? Are we able to grow talent? It's about how our regulators see us,” said Badhwar, who spent three decades at HSBC before joining JP Morgan.
“It's not just revenues. It's the number of clients we bank, our share of wallet, do they trust us? Are we the employer of choice? Are we able to retain talent? Are we able to grow talent? It's about how our regulators see us,” said Badhwar, who spent three decades at HSBC before joining JP Morgan.
In India, the bank operates investment banking—including merger and acquisition advisory, equity capital markets, and debt capital markets—alongside corporate banking spanning large companies, medium businesses, and startups. These operations are collectively classified as wholesale banking.
The top job at JP Morgan had remained vacant since the departure of Kaustubh Kulkarni in September 2025. Kulkarni later joined rival lender Citi in December.
While the local lending market is fiercely competitive due to large domestic lenders, the dealmaking space isn’t void of rivals. The bank operates its investment banking business through JP Morgan India Pvt Ltd, while corporate lending falls under JPMorgan Chase Bank. As per regulatory disclosures, the bank’s total credit exposure in India stood at ₹2.3 trillion as of 31 March, compared with ₹3.1 trillion for Citi India.
The Wall Street bank ranked second to Citibank in investment banking revenue earned, according to data compiled by global platform Dealogic. Preliminary data from 1 January to date shows JP Morgan earned around $46 million in fees. It topped the league tables in calendar year 2025, bringing in $116 million in fees from the Indian market, the data shows.
Marquee deals the firm has advised on this year include Sun Pharma's $13 billion buyout of US pharma company Organon and NSE Ltd’s mega IPO, among others.
With Badhwar at the helm, the bank is now trying to grab a bigger slice of the pie in India. He said his immediate priorities include executing J.P. Morgan’s strategy in India, meeting all clients to understand their needs, and interacting with the local team to understand their requirements. Having spent most of his career abroad, Badhwar now wants to leverage his on-ground presence to highlight the opportunity in India.
“I am an ambassador for India, and JP Morgan in India, with our regional management, with our global management in the US. The pulse that you get sitting in the country is very different from what you would get reading research reports or just meeting people once in New York, London or Hong Kong,” said Badhwar. The aim, he added, is to ensure that the bank continues to invest and double down on the opportunities.
Foreign capital outflows
Foreign investors have pulled back from Indian markets recently, particularly in equities. India has underperformed the broader emerging markets index, with the Nifty generating a return of negative 10.40% year-to-date in 2026.
Data from NSDL shows that overseas investors have been net sellers of $26.3 billion in local equities so far this year, while making net purchases of $7.2 billion in debt. In 2025, foreign investors net sold $18.9 billion in equities and bought $6.6 billion in debt.
“I think one of the challenges India has had historically is that it has traded at a considerable valuation premium over the MSCI Emerging Market Index,” said Badhwar.
He added that while high valuations are acceptable at times, they become far more noticeable when a market is seen as a laggard—especially over the past couple of years, when artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the primary drivers of equity markets. “Then people start thinking about it and questioning it, which is why, we've definitely seen capital at times leave India in search of other opportunities within Asia Pacific,” he said.
Another challenge, Badhwar said, is rising US Treasury yields. As these yields climb, global capital typically flows back toward such safe-haven assets rather than riskier emerging markets. The yield on the 10-year US sovereign bond recently crossed 5%, hitting a 19-year high.
“When your risk-free yields are rising, the bar that you set in terms of the returns you want from your investments in emerging markets also moves higher. That is the same in all markets, not just India,” he said.
Badhwar is now telling clients to look at India for what it has and not what it doesn't. “All the capital cannot be chasing the same theme — AI in this instance — and if one needs to have another theme, for me that's where India comes in,” he said.