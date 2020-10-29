JPC questions Paytm over Chinese investment, Google over regulatory mechanism

New Delhi: The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on The Personal Data Protection Bill on Thursday questioned e-commerce payment company Paytm over if they had any Chinese investments and posed queries to technology giant Google over the need of a regulatory mechanism in its functioning. Both the companies have now been asked by the panel to submit a written affidavit giving detailed response to a series of questions posed over their formal structure, taxation, access to data, privacy and data storage among others.

The parliamentary panel, which has already heard views of Twitter, Facebook and Amazon, is widening its ambit of scrutiny and has scheduled six rounds of meetings spread over three days next week with representatives of Jio Platforms Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Ola, Uber Technologies Inc., Bharti Airtel and Truecaller.

“Paytm has to give in writing about the Chinese investment in the company, they have already provided the information verbally but we have asked them to give us in writing. Another question which was raised for Paytm was on sports betting. We all know there was a controversy over sports betting involving the platform and Google had removed it from the play store," said a person in the know of development.

During the meeting with representatives of Google, parliamentarians questioned about the market control of the platform since all android phones have to use Google and questions were also raised about transfer of data outside India.

“Google has the biggest market share because all android phones have to download it. Representatives of Google were of the view that there should be no data localisation. There are already questions being raised about the market share of Google and its functioning both in United States and some countries in Europe now," said those in the know of development.

In the meetings on Thursday, members of the JPC also questioned Google over what they were doing to regulate themselves particularly with respect to its transparency policy and content sensitivity. Panel members asked representatives of Google what steps it takes in the event of misinformation on its website and fake content which could impact social fabric of the country.

“Upfront their response was that in principle there should ideally be no external regulatory mechanism for Google because it works on access to data for all. To this some of us asked them that if they do not want to be regulated from outside then they should tell us what is that they are doing to regulate themselves? Not regulating is not an answer we feel," a person aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

“We have asked them to respond through an affidavit on what is their formal structure, tax systems in India, revenue models, access and storage of data, privacy policies as well as what steps they take for regulation of content," the person quoted above added.

Paytm too has been asked to give an affidavit on questions of their company structure, financial interests, what they do with access to data, its company norms over data privacy among other. However, focus of panel members questioning Paytm representatives was largely over possible Chinese investment – which they verbally declined in the meeting.

“Some of the panel members wanted to know what is the quantum or nature of Chinese investments in Paytm. Their representatives however said that they are a wholly Indian company and that no one from China was in its top officials list or board. They have been asked to answer in the affidavit over its investment patterns and if they had any Chinese links. Their focus was a lot on being a home-bred company with keen interest in localization," a person aware of developments added.

Interestingly, the development comes just a day after Twitter came under scanner in the same parliamentary panel over showing Ladakh as part of China which members feel amounted to treason. Twitter has verbally given its apology but the panel has asked it, like others, to give a formal written affidavit with a detailed response.

The JPC, chaired by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi, was formed in December last year. The Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha in December last year and seeks to establish a Data Protection Authority. Amid concerns from lawmakers over citizens’ right to privacy, it was referred to the JPC.

