JPMorgan asks senior bankers to return to office for five days a week

JPMorgan asks senior bankers to return to office for five days a week1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The managing directors have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings, the memo said
JPMorgan Chase & Co asked its managing directors to work from the office for five days a week, the largest U.S. bank said in a memo.
