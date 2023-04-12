JPMorgan asks senior bankers to return to office for five days a week

1 min read . 10:20 PM IST

Lananh Nguyen,Niket Nishant, Reuters

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has been a strong advocate of in-office work. He has also expressed concern about the downsides of long-term remote work

The managing directors have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings, the memo said