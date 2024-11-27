JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon predicts AI reducing work weeks to 3.5 days, says ‘Tech has always replaced jobs, but…’

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon believes artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance businesses and work-life balance, potentially reducing workweeks for employees to 3.5 days in the future, according to a Fortune report. While he also acknowledged job displacement risks, Dimon chose to stress the historical benefits of technology, it reported.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Dimon said thousands at JP Morgan are already using AI, adding that the technology is evolving and a “living breathing thing”.

Opportunities: Shorter Workweeks, Healthcare… But Dimon sought to move away from the pessimistic views on AI, adding that AI and large language models (LLMs) provide opportunities to improve living standards, as per the report.

“People have to take a deep breath. Technology has always replaced jobs. Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology, and literally, they’ll probably be working three and a half days a week,” he told the channel.

On Job Loss From AI Replacement On the threat of job loss, Dimon was of the view that while disruptions from technology are expected, he hopes to move employees pushed out of a job because of AI to another role instead of firing them, Fortune reported.

He compared JPMorgan’s acquisition of First Republic in 2023 to AI disruption, stating, “At First Republic we’ve offered jobs to 90 per cent of people. They accepted, but we also told them some of those jobs are transitory. But we hire 30,000 people a year, so we expect to be able to get them a job somewhere local in a different branch or a different function if we can do that. We’ll be doing that with any dislocation that takes place as a result of AI,” Dimon said.

