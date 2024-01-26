JPMorgan Chase CEO reshuffles senior management team
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has made changes to his senior management team, positioning potential successors for more experience running the firm's operations. Jenn Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh have been appointed to lead an expanded commercial and investment bank. The pair will also oversee global investment banking, corporate banking, markets, securities services, and global payments. While Marianne Lake will oversee the consumer and community bank, according to Bloomberg report.