JPMorgan Chase debanks Polymarket over regulatory concerns: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. terminated its banking relationship with Polymarket last year over regulatory concerns, the Financial Times reported.

JPMorgan notified the prediction-market platform that it needed to find a new bank in October, the paper said, citing people it did not identify. Polymarket is now working with a new lender, the FT said, without identifying it.

JPMorgan retains other ties to Polymarket as it looks to leave the door open for an underwriting role should it attempt to go public, the paper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

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“We maintain a close, active relationship with JPMorgan across multiple entities, operational integrations, and material handling customer fund flows,” a spokesperson for Polymarket said. “Any suggestion otherwise fundamentally mischaracterizes our relationship.”

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment.