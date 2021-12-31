JPMorgan, Citi employees to start 2022 with remote work as Omicron spreads

Citigroup already was among other major U.S. banks that had loosened workplace policies in recent weeks, inviting staff across the New York metropolitan area to work remotely over the holidays. Now, “we are asking that you work from home for the first few weeks of the New Year if you are able to do so," the bank said in a memo Thursday. “We will continue to monitor the data and provide an update in January on when we expect to be back in the office."