JPMorgan, Citigroup signal that economy isn’t out of the woods

For instance, credit-card loans, the area both banks say is most susceptible to the pandemic, are performing better than a year ago, with only 0.69% of JPMorgan’s loans and 1.01% of Citigroup’s 90 days late. JPMorgan, Citigroup and others have temporarily let customers skip payments on credit cards and other debt, but both banks have said the majority of their card customers are out of those programs and paying on time.