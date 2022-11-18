JPMorgan dodges a buyout-loan bullet

This time around, JPMorgan dialed back its appetite for buyout loans in the autumn of 2021, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Foley and his team thought the price inflation then cropping up in the U.S. would last for years because of supply disruptions and wage inequality, the people said. They also thought that risk was climbing in buyout deals as rising valuations were forcing buyers to borrow excessively to make winning bids, the people said.