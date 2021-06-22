JPMorgan invests in mortgage clearinghouse

Issuance of bonds backed by private residential mortgages hit about $84 billion so far this year, roughly 72% of 2020’s total, when the pandemic temporarily shut down the market, according to data from Bloomberg LP. Sales of bonds backed by so-called jumbo mortgages—loans, often for luxury properties, that are too large to sell to Fannie and Freddie—have reached about $22 billion, more than the total sold in each of the three previous years, according to data from JPMorgan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}