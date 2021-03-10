JPMorgan Chase & Co. is making a play for some of Greensill Capital’s customers, according to people familiar with the matter, upending a bid by Apollo Global Management Inc. to buy the finance startup’s core business.

The largest U.S. bank by assets is teaming up with Taulia Inc., a technology platform that was a main source of customers to Greensill. JPMorgan would provide $3.8 billion to fund deals to the former Greensill clients on Taulia’s platform, the people said.

Other banks are expected to take part in the effort and add more funding later, the people said.

The entry of JPMorgan has complicated talks between Apollo, Greensill and its insolvency administrators, according to people familiar with the talks. An Apollo deal is now unlikely, the people said. Apollo had been in talks with Greensill to buy its core business for around $100 million, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. on Monday. The company plunged into crisis last week when Credit Suisse Group AG froze $10 billion in investment funds that invested exclusively in Greensill supply-chain lending, a type of short-term corporate cash advance. Without the Credit Suisse funds, Greensill was unable to process new deals.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the Apollo-Greensill talks were stalled.

The emergence of other players to fill Greensill’s void lessens fears that the startup’s collapse will ripple through the supply-chain financing business. It also shows the eagerness of lenders to find new business. Ultralow interest rates and massive amounts of liquidity in the banking system cushioned businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supply-chain financing is a type of short-term lending traditionally provided by big banks such as JPMorgan and Citigroup Inc. The loans, which help companies stretch out how long they have to pay suppliers, are generally for 60 or 120 days and need to constantly be renewed. It tends to be a low-margin business that benefits from economies of scale.

Greensill’s customers included a range of blue-chip companies and government agencies. It also relied heavily on a set of clients including companies affiliated with U.K. steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta and coal companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the Journal has reported. Greensill made loans to companies owned by its two biggest outside investors, SoftBank Group Corp., and private-equity firm General Atlantic.

Based in San Francisco, Taulia is an online business-to-business platform that links companies with their suppliers. Suppliers can use the platform to sign up for early payment, to be paid out by either the companies or by third-party financial institutions. It invites different finance institutions to offer funding for the deals.

Many of Greensill’s investment-grade customers came to it through Taulia, which maintains relationships directly with the end users. Greensill had little technology of its own, according to people familiar with its operations, and used Taulia to process deals for many of its clients.

JPMorgan began acting as a funder on Taulia’s platform last year, before putting an equity investment into the company with others that valued it around $400 million. Taulia had an exclusive funding arrangement with Greensill before letting it expire at the end of 2019, the Journal has reported.

The new $3.8 billion JPMorgan-Taulia funding package would start within days and would serve as a stopgap measure for Greensill customers, the people said.

Apollo was planning to use its insurance affiliate, Athene Holding Ltd., to provide the capital needed to take over Greensill’s supply-chain lending customers. It was planning to extend around $7 billion in lending capacity.

