JPMorgan jumps into Greensill fray, hindering Apollo talks
- Bank teaming up with Taulia, a technology platform that was a main source of customers to Greensill
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is making a play for some of Greensill Capital’s customers, according to people familiar with the matter, upending a bid by Apollo Global Management Inc. to buy the finance startup’s core business.
The largest U.S. bank by assets is teaming up with Taulia Inc., a technology platform that was a main source of customers to Greensill. JPMorgan would provide $3.8 billion to fund deals to the former Greensill clients on Taulia’s platform, the people said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.