Home >Companies >News >JPMorgan jumps into Greensill fray, hindering Apollo talks

JPMorgan jumps into Greensill fray, hindering Apollo talks

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read . 12:59 PM IST Julie Steinberg, The Wall Street Journal

  • Bank teaming up with Taulia, a technology platform that was a main source of customers to Greensill

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is making a play for some of Greensill Capital’s customers, according to people familiar with the matter, upending a bid by Apollo Global Management Inc. to buy the finance startup’s core business.

The largest U.S. bank by assets is teaming up with Taulia Inc., a technology platform that was a main source of customers to Greensill. JPMorgan would provide $3.8 billion to fund deals to the former Greensill clients on Taulia’s platform, the people said.

