JPMorgan launches life-sciences venture group

U.S. biotech startups raised $23.8 billion in venture capital in the first nine months of this year, according to market tracker PitchBook Data Inc. That is high by historical standards—topping the $17.9 billion U.S. biotechs raised in all of 2019—but marks a slowdown from last year’s pace, when drug startups collected $38 billion for the year, according to PitchBook.