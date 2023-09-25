JPMorgan M&A Head sees nearly $150 billion funds focused on India: Report1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Investors have $2tn available to invest, with $100bn to $150bn focused on India, according to JPMorgan's Anu Aiyengar.
Investors have about $2 trillion of funds available to invest and about $100 billion to $150 billion of that is focused on India, according to Anu Aiyengar, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s global head of mergers and acquisitions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message